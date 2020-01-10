Home

Jeffrey Milewski


1958 - 2020
Jeffrey Milewski Obituary
Jeffrey Milewski

July 27, 1958 - Jan. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeffrey Allen Milewski, age 61, of South Bend, IN passed away on January 2, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1958 in St. Joseph County, Indiana to Frederick and Cora Milewski. Jeffery is survived by his son, Christopher Milewski of Mishawaka, IN; aunts, Carol Norris of South Bend and Marlene (Anderson) Corey of South Bend; uncle, Sam Jacobs of South Bend, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Victoria Jankowski and Frederick Milewski. There will be no public services for Jeffery. Please share a remembrance or condolence with Jeffrey's family, through the online guestbook at chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020
