Jeffrey Monroe
Dec. 3, 1956 - April 15, 2019
PROSPERITY, SC - Jeffrey David Monroe, 62, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Prisma Health Greenville.
Born on December 3, 1956 in South Bend, IN, he was a son of Paul and Maxine McGinis Monroe. He was a 1975 graduate of LaSalle High School in South Bend, IN and a former project manager in the oil and gas industry.
Mr. Monroe is survived by his wife, Cindy Cole Monroe; sons, Dustin Shayne Monroe and Nathan Allen Monroe; a daughter, Nicole Renae Monroe; a stepson, Terry Leon Pittman, Jr.; stepdaughters, Amanda Frances (Ricardo) Davis-Menasses and Amber Darlene (Michael) Lee; a sister, Cathy (Dave) Rieder; a brother, Steve (Diane) Monroe, and thirteen grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, Terry Monroe and Gary Monroe.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Monroe's Crossing, 7038 N. Chicago Road, New Carlisle, IN 46552 on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00 - 6:00 pm.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC, www.mcswainevans.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019