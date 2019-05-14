Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
269 695-6881
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lindamood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey N. Lindamood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey N. Lindamood Obituary
Jeffrey N. Lindamood

March 9, 1962 - May 6, 2019

BUCHANAN, MI - Jeffrey N. Lindamood, 57, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, 301 Front St., Buchanan, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Jeffery's name to the . Those wishing to leave an online condolence on may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Jeffery was born March 9, 1962 in Richmond, Virginia to William and Bonnie (Tichenor) Lindamood. He has worked as a maintenance supervisor at Holladay Properties since 2012.

Jeffery leaves behind his three children, Jacqueline (Josh) Berndt of Clarinda, IA, Joseph Lindamood of Buchanan, and Jesse Lindamood of Santa Cruise, CA. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Huxley and Neyland Brandt; and siblings, Jerold Lindamood of Ashland, VA, Eric (Jodi) Lindamood of Buchanan, Steven (Jeannie) Lindamood of VA, and Deidre Lindamood of Buchanan.

He was preceded by his parents, William and Bonnie Lindamood.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swem Chapel
Download Now