Jeffrey N. Lindamood



March 9, 1962 - May 6, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Jeffrey N. Lindamood, 57, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, 301 Front St., Buchanan, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Jeffery's name to the . Those wishing to leave an online condolence on may do so at www.swemchapel.com.



Jeffery was born March 9, 1962 in Richmond, Virginia to William and Bonnie (Tichenor) Lindamood. He has worked as a maintenance supervisor at Holladay Properties since 2012.



Jeffery leaves behind his three children, Jacqueline (Josh) Berndt of Clarinda, IA, Joseph Lindamood of Buchanan, and Jesse Lindamood of Santa Cruise, CA. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Huxley and Neyland Brandt; and siblings, Jerold Lindamood of Ashland, VA, Eric (Jodi) Lindamood of Buchanan, Steven (Jeannie) Lindamood of VA, and Deidre Lindamood of Buchanan.



He was preceded by his parents, William and Bonnie Lindamood.