Jeffrey Post Obituary
Jeffrey Post

Sept. 30, 1955 - March 2, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Jeffrey A. Post, 64, of Buchanan passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Elkhart, Indiana, suddenly of natural causes.

He was born in South Bend, Indiana to the late Roger E. and Helen M. (Dombrowski) Post.

Jeff graduated from Brandywine High School, class of 1974. He was currently employed at Lippert Components, Inc., where he was a truck driver. Jeff enjoyed motocross, especially attending RedBud Motocross Championships in Buchanan. Jeff was a “car guy” who enjoyed muscle cars and hot rods.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Post.

Jeff is survived by his brother, Glenn Post of Niles, his longtime companion of twenty-five years, Karen Hurtekant of Elkhart, as well as many special friends, including Dan Horak of Niles.

Funeral services will be TODAY, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. A private interment will follow on Monday where Jeff will be laid to rest alongside of his family at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to the Center for the Homeless, 813 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601.

Memories of Jeff may be shared with his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
