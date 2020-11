Jeffrey Scott



Frepan Sr.



March 25, 1950 - Nov. 19, 2020



ANDERSON, IN - Jeffrey Scott Frepan Sr., 70, of Anderson, passed away on November 19, 2020, at Community Hospital Anderson. He was born on March 25, 1950, in South Bend, and resided most of his life in Anderson.



He was an avid Notre Dame football fan, liked going to Sugarland concerts, but most of all loved spending time with his family.



Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Lori (Sumpter) Frepan; mother, Jean Frepan-Lohr; sister, Sharon Kay Frepan-Morgan; children, Jennifer Lang, Melissa Frepan, Jessica (Chris) Tibbett, Sarah Frepan, Brian Frepan, Jeffrey (Megan) Frepan, Jr., Zachary Frepan, and Robert Frepan, seven granddaughters, five grandsons, and one great-grandson.



He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Frepan.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory has been entrusted with Jeffrey's arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store