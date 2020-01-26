Home

Jeffrey T. Polanskey

Jeffrey T. Polanskey Obituary
Jeffrey T. Polanskey

Aug. 23, 1961 - Jan. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeffrey T. Polanskey, 58, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Jeff was born August 23, 1961 in Pittsburgh, PA to Daniel and Florence (Packowski) Polanskey. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel.

On September 19, 2004, Jeff married his loving wife, Charlotte (Hawk) Polanskey; she survives along with his son, Alex Polanskey; mother, Flo Polanskey; sister, Lisa Speranzo; niece, Kailee (Regis) Swigart; and great-nephew, Riley Kelly.

Jeff honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Ranger. He was a firefighter/paramedic with the South Bend Fire Department as well as a member of the tactical unit. Jeff was most proud of being a firefighter and implementing the Honor Guard in the Fire Department. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. Jeff enjoyed country music concerts, dancing, construction, woodworking, and traveling with his wife, especially to various zoos. Jeff loved life and he lived it to the fullest.

Per Jeff's wishes, no local services will be held. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
