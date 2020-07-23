Jeffrey William Munn



Dec. 12, 1973 - July 20, 2020



MANSFIELD, TX - Jeffrey William Munn, loving and beloved father of Oliver Munn and Roberta “Avian” Munn, died on July 20, 2020, of Covid-19. Growing up in Dallas, Texas, he loved Star Wars, Tae Kwon Do, city sky-scrapers, and making Play-Doh figures. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Radio, Television and Film. In Austin he worked at the original Chuy's restaurant on Barton Springs Road and helped shoot wedding videos. Rarely without the current year's almanac close to hand for reference purposes, Jeff possessed the dryest, most deadpan sense of humor in the history of the human race. He detested corporate culture and was loyal to a large circle of devoted friends. He wanted to visit Europe. He hoped to write a screenplay someday. During the last six years of his life, a vicious form of multiple sclerosis left him in a nursing home. He was separated from the two kids he loved most in the world, who now reside in South Bend, Indiana. He is also survived by his mother, Ann Munn of Dallas, Texas; father and stepmother, Bill and Becky Munn of Arlington, Texas; brother, Eric (Amanda) Munn; sisters, Lisa Munn, Amanda (Eric) Smith, and Addie Munn; as well as six fabulous nieces, all in Texas.



A memorial service will take place at a later date in Texas. To communicate condolences to his children, please contact smaurer1@nd.edu.



If you would like to honor Jeff's memory, please wear a mask in all public spaces, and avoid large gatherings. You can help save the life of somebody's dad.





