Jeniene Casey
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeniene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeniene Casey

March 8, 1981 - June 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeniene A. Casey of South Bend passed away on Thursday, June 25 in Memorial Hospital while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 8, 1981 in South Bend to Jeffrey and Kimberly (Ferguson) St. Clair and lived in the Michiana area all her life. She was 39 years old at the time of her death.

She was a graduate of Oregon Davis High School class of 1999. Jeniene had a huge heart and was always very caring and giving. She would light up a room as soon as she entered it and was very will known for singing with her beautiful voice. Most of all, her children were her world!

Jeniene is survived by four children, Emalee, Zoie, Jude, and Logan; her mother, Kimberly St. Clair of Grovertown; one sister, Andrea (Justin) Risner of Grovertown; and one brother, Kenneth (Rebecca) St. Clair of Galien, MI. She is preceded in death by her father, Jeffrey and her grandparents.

A Celebration of Jeniene's life will be held at a later date. The Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is honored to be entrusted with her care. To leave on line condolences go to rannellsfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rannells Funeral Home
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved