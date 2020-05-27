Jennifer A. Wilson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer A. Wilson

Jan. 11, 1947 - May 22, 2020

FT. WAYNE, IN - Jennifer A. Wilson, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born to the late Thaddeus and Loretta (Kreczmer) Bierwagen in South Bend, IN on January 11, 1947. Jennifer worked as a Nationally Certified Pharmacy Technician.

Jennifer is survived by her children, Paul (Valerie) Wilson and Christopher (Michelle) Wilson both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Grace, Vincent, Dominic, Christopher Jr., Nicholas, Joseph, Nolan, and Jacob Wilson; great-grandchildren, Chase, Owen, Addison, and Callen Wilson; and brother, Jeffrey Bierwagen of Fort Wayne. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilson and brother, Paul Bierwagen.

A private family service will be held. Jennifer's final resting place will be Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association or National Kidney Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Jen for several years, she was always a positive person to spend time with. She will be missed. May God look down on you and give you peace.
Darla Quinn
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved