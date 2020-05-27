Jennifer A. Wilson



Jan. 11, 1947 - May 22, 2020



FT. WAYNE, IN - Jennifer A. Wilson, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born to the late Thaddeus and Loretta (Kreczmer) Bierwagen in South Bend, IN on January 11, 1947. Jennifer worked as a Nationally Certified Pharmacy Technician.



Jennifer is survived by her children, Paul (Valerie) Wilson and Christopher (Michelle) Wilson both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Grace, Vincent, Dominic, Christopher Jr., Nicholas, Joseph, Nolan, and Jacob Wilson; great-grandchildren, Chase, Owen, Addison, and Callen Wilson; and brother, Jeffrey Bierwagen of Fort Wayne. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilson and brother, Paul Bierwagen.



A private family service will be held. Jennifer's final resting place will be Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association or National Kidney Fund.





