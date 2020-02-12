|
|
Jennifer Leigh Pechous
Dec. 21, 1973 - Feb. 6, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Jennifer Leigh Pechous, 46, passed away at 6:25am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jen was born on December 21, 1973 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Roderick and Judith (Williamson) Williams. On October 14, 2000 in Pittsburgh PA, Jen and Tom Pechous were united in marriage.
Along with Tom, her loving husband of 20 years, Jen is survived by her children, Jacob, Benjamin, and Lauren Pechous; her parents, Roderick and Judy Williams of Pittsburgh, PA; brother, Nathan Williams of Columbus, OH; sisters-in-law, Ann Holdsworth of Palm Harbor, FL, Mary Stell of Kenosha, WI, and Liz Pechous of Kenosha, WI; and brothers-in-law, Charlie (Kim) Pechous and Jim Pechous, both of Kenosha WI. Jen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family as well as her four-legged friends, Cody and Jack Pechous.
Jen and Tom have lived in Granger, IN, for the past twelve years. She was a graduate of Bethany College in Bethany, WV, where she was a proud member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Jen worked in the mental health field after college for over ten years, primarily with foster and adoptive children. Jen always enjoyed helping and giving back to others around her. Jen was an avid and committed fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Most importantly, Jen's life revolved around her children - her kids were her everything and made her so happy and so proud to be their mom.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 2:00-4:00pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to an educational fund for her children may be made payable to “Thomas Pechous” in care of Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
Online condolences may be left for the Pechous family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020