Jennifer Lynn Wolosin
May 26, 1971 - June 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jennifer Lynn Wolosin, MSW, 49, died June 11, 2020. Jennifer was born in Indianapolis, IN on May 26, 1971.
Jennifer worked in juvenile probation and with foster parents and children. Jenny was an outgoing person whose smile could light up a room. She was clever, creative, generous, and shared many of her craft projects with children.
Jenny is survived by her parents, Robert and Myrna; siblings, Corrie and Michael, a niece, three nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Donations in Jennifer's name can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.