Jennifer P. Papoi



Dec. 9, 1944 - March 26, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Jennifer Paddy Papoi (Faulkner), born December 9, 1944, passed peacefully with family by her side on March 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Peter Papoi; her children, Tracey (Dave) Thomas, Steve Papoi, Shane Papoi, and Kasey (Kelly) Papoi; grandchild, Veda Papoi; sister, Judith Wadham; “adopted” daughter, Cris (Michael) Murray; her dog Charlie, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and family friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, May Sutherland, father, George Reginald, stepfather, Alf Sutherland, and sister, Jayne Wynn.



Jennifer's sense of charm and humor made everyone feel like a part of her family. Jen knew how to light up the room with her smile, wit, and endearing English accent. Never shaky on the truth, she would tell it like it is. A kind and beautiful woman, she was always willing to help others and could throw the best parties, like no other. Well known for her cream puffs, and many other dishes she'd dare share the recipe for, her family will likely be hungry for her cooking for many years to come. Jennifer was very close to her children and spoke with them daily. She was an elite conversationalist who could always talk about anything and everything. Those long, lovely talks will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege to know her well. While she has passed on to dance with the angels, she will forever be in our hearts and souls. Until we meet again, cheers mum!



A special thanks to Michiana Hematology-Oncology. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Resale to the Rescue, 905 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 29 at the Fireman's Hall located at 4025 Lincolnway W., South Bend, IN 46628 from 5:00 pm to... Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019