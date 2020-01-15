|
|
Jere Zulas
Dec. 30, 1932 - Dec. 31, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jere Zulas, 87, of St. Paul's Retirement Community in South Bend, Indiana, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born December 30, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to William and Pearl Wolfe. On September 8, 1951 she was united in marriage to Charles Zulas in Downers Grove, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers, Jacques and Vern. Jere was a classically trained pianist and vocalist, performing in the Chicago suburbs. She later sang with the South Bend Symphonic Choir. Recently, she enjoyed performing with the St. Paul's Retirement Community Bell Choir. Jere had a successful career as an office manager in the insurance industry. She is survived by her four children: Jill (Robert) Tyler of South Bend, William (Ann) Zulas of Clearwater, Florida, Mark (Ruth) Zulas of Lake Tapps, Washington, and Paul (Patty) Zulas of South Bend. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, IN, with the Funeral service held immediately after at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to Faith in Practice medical mission for the underserved communities in Guatemala.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020