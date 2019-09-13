Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Pentecostal Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Pentecostal Church.
Burial
Following Services
Highland Cemetery
1934 - 2019
Jeremiah White Obituary
Jeremiah White

Sept. 22, 1934 - Sept.8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Jeremiah White, 84, of South Bend, Indiana departed this life at 12:07 a.m. on September 8 after a sudden illness.

Jeremiah was born on September 22, 1934, in Winchester, Arkansas. In 1952, he moved to South Bend, IN, coming from Eudora, Arkansas. He graduated from Eudora High School in Arkansas where he played baseball and basketball. He also played Semi-Pro baseball in South Bend.

He enlisted in the Army after High School and earned an Honorable Discharge upon leaving. He worked at Conrail for 45 years in Elkhart where he was the Track Supervisor. Jeremiah was also a member of the AMVETS Post 66 where he was the Vice-Commander and then Commander.

On March 4, 1957, in South Bend, Indiana, he married Millie Ann Scruggs. They were members of Saint Paul Baptist Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He was a man who worked hard and loved his family, and his number one priority was to provide for and protect his wife and sons.

He is survived by five sons, Larry Joe White-Norman of Detroit, MI, Jerry G. White, Bruce A. White, Steve M. White, and David A. (Emily) White of South Bend; and a daughter, Cheryle White-Lee of South Bend. He has 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great- grandchildren.

He is survived by four sisters, Willi B. Mullin of Little Rock, Arkansas, Olivia Smith of Saginaw, Michigan, Dorothy Jean (John) Patterson of New Port, Arkansas, and Elmarie Cambell of Saginaw, Michigan; five bothers, Frank (Georgia) Murphy of South Bend, Verla (Jerri) Murphy of Eudora, Arkansas, Henry (Brenda) Murphy of Des Plains, Illinois, Lem (Katherine) Murphy of Dayton, Ohio, and Dr. Richard Murphy of Saginaw, Michigan, a host of relatives and friends and special friend, Linda Taylor.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Millie Ann White; grandparents, William Gully-White and Olevia Dunn-Gully-White; mother, Eliza Murphy; father-in-law, David Scruggs; mother-in-law, Hazel Scruggs; brother, Booker T. Bell; sisters-in-law, Mary Bell, Mable Harden, and Mildren Scruggs; and brothers-in-law, David Scruggs and Charles Smith.

Services for Jeremiah White will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. then services at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Visit our website at [email protected] to sign his guestbook. Alfords Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
