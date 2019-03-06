Jeremy Haynes



Feb. 27, 1982 - March 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeremy Kyle Haynes, 37, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home.



Jeremy was born on February 27, 1982 to Garrison Charles Haynes and Brenda (Bond) Defelice, and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from Penn High School in 2001. Jeremy also studied Electronic Engineering for three years at Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Alabama. Jeremy worked as an Overhead Crane Mechanic with Dearborn Crane and Engineering in Mishawaka. The joy of his heart was spending time with his girlfriend, Andrea Duval, and his son, Caiden Haynes.



Jeremy is survived by his girlfriend, Andrea Duval of South Bend; son, Caiden Haynes; mother, Brenda Defelice of Mobile, AL; father, Garrison Charles Haynes of Chicago, IL; twin brother, Christopher Chad Haynes of South Bend; brother, James Vanwinkle of Hamilton, OH; and stepbrother, Justin Campbell of South Bend.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at the BK Club, 721 S. West Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for the establishment of a Trust Fund for his son, Caiden Haynes. Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary