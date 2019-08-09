|
Jeremy Lee Pethick
Nov. 24, 1980 - Augusts 2, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Jeremy Lee Pethick, 38 years old, of Loveland, CO passed unexpectedly on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born November 24, 1980 in South Bend, IN, the son of Marjorie Neuerburg from Niles MI and Christopher Pethick of Otsego, MI. He grew up in the Edwardsburg area, graduated from Edwardsburg High School, and had two years of college. He spent the last 21 years as a welder/fabricator. Jeremy was married July 26, 2003 in Niles, MI to Charline Marie Kellogg, and she survives with the following children, Devin Lee Pethick and Dilen Jay Pethick. Also surviving is his mother, Marjorie Pethick and his father, Christopher Pethick. He has a maternal grandmother, Marjorie Neuerburg of Edwardsburg and paternal grandparents, Terry and Frances Pethick of Niles; also his father-in-law, Bill (Kathy) Kellogg of Livingston, MT and his mother-in-law Christine (Jeff) Maurer of Niles, MI. Jeremy is now with his brother Joshua and his grandfather, Ervin Neuerburg, who preceded him in death. Family and friends may gather on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. At 5:30 PM there will be a short time for “Expressions of Remembrances”, by Jeremy's family and friends. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to help defray the funeral expenses. Arrangements are by the Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019