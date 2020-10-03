1/1
Jeremy Parsons
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy Parsons

March 4, 1977 - Sept. 28, 2020

WESTFIELD, IN - Jeremy C. Parsons, 43, of Westfield, formerly of Goshen, died 2:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was born March 4, 1977 in Goshen, to Terry & Lisa (Mishler) Parsons. On July 23, 2010, he married Courtney (Walsh) Parsons.

Surviving are his wife, Courtney Kim Parsons of Westfield, formerly of Granger; son, Reid Patrick Parsons of Westfield; father, Terry Parsons of Goshen; sister, Josie Parsons of Goshen; nephews, Robert & Liam, both of Goshen; and nieces, Aubree & Laynee, both of Goshen.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Lisa and grandparents, Phil & Esther Mishler.

Jeremy was a 1995 graduate of Goshen High School and attended Vincennes University for a short time. He worked for Meyer Plastics, Indianapolis, as a warehouse manager. He was a member of Trinity Baptist, Westfield.

He was a very positive, fun-loving guy who loved to just randomly go into his “BlackJack Parsons” booming radio voice. Jeremy loved spending his time with his wife and son doing simple things like mini golf, visiting the zoo, playing games, and just spending time together laughing and being sarcastic. It was very special to both him and his sister that they shared a birthday. Jeremy loved to chase concerts all over the Midwest in an effort to see as many as possible from ALL his favorite bands, especially Bob Seger, the Doobie Brothers, and the Eagles. He was a wrestling Referee for Independent Wrestling Association. He coached his son's sports teams. Jeremy was very involved in advocating for PANCAN - even going to Washington, DC to lobby Congress with his son, Reid. He loved watching classic TV, like Andy Griffith, Lassie, and MASH.

Visitation will be Noon-2 p.m. TODAY, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 with the Funeral service following at 2 p.m., all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Pastor John Hines of Trinity Baptist Church, Westfield will officiate. Memorial donations may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Online condolences can be sent at www.rrefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Homes
311 S Main St
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-9547
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved