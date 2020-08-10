1/1
Jeremy V. Bush
1978 - 2020
Jeremy V. Bush

August 12, 1978 - Augsut 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Jeremy V. Bush, 41, of Mishawaka passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Jeremy was born to Jeffrey Bush and Peggy (Mastagh) Halfacre on August 12, 1978, in Mishawaka, IN. Jeremy married Jennifer Reesor on July 12, 2003, in St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Jeremy is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bush; son, Jacob Bush; daughter, Jillian Bush; mother, Peggy (Bruce) Halfacre; grandfather, Ray Mastagh; siblings, Michele (John) Ringhoffer and Michael Robison Jr. as well as many extended family members and friends. Jeremy is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Bush and grandmother, Molly Mastagh.

Jeremy was known as selfless and kind-hearted. He was rarely seen without a smile on his face. His greatest pride and joy was his family. He was a foundational member of the Reesor family unit and loved to warm the dinner table with both his unmatched appetite for Ruthie's famous cooking, as well as his endless support for Greg and all his girls.

Firefighter First Class Jeremy Bush was sworn into the South Bend Fire Department in October of 2000. Jeremy served throughout the city at several stations and spent his whole career on B-Shift. Jeremy served honorably as a Trustee with Firefighters Local 362 and as a Lead Paramedic assigned to Engine 3 with Captain Patrick Kottkamp, Pump Engineer Doug Applegate, and Jessica Ringer located on McKinley at Station 3, known as “The Island.”

Fire Chief Carl Buchanan mentioned that, “Firefighter Bush was an extremely energetic individual whose height and size alone would elevate everyone's attitudes and happiness to another level. When Bush walked into the room, expect a huge bear hug and laughter to follow. Jeremy will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.”

A visitation for Jeremy's family and friends will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530, on Wednesday, August 12, from 10am-2pm. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks that cover mouth and nose are required.

A private Funeral service for Jeremy will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, August 12. The public can livestream the service at 2pm, August 12, at www.Stpius.net or www.Facebook.com/StPiusGranger.

Contributions in Jeremy's honor may be made to ‘Paying Tribute to Firefighter Jeremy Bush' at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-firefighter-jeremy-bush or to Firefighters Federal Credit Union the Bush Family Fund Account #8762.

To leave the family condolences online, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
AUG
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
