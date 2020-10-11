Jermat Mitchell
March 17, 1935 - Oct. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Jermat Mitchell, 85, was born March 17, 1935 in Tiptonville, Tennessee to Marie Cox and Levi Mitchell Sr. both of whom preceded her in death. After a temporary stay in Gary, IN, she settled in South Bend, IN where she attended South Bend Central High School. Jermat Mitchell was employed at Phillips in Elkhart, Wells Electronics in South Bend, and retired in 2000 from Koontz-Wagner in South Bend.
Jermat found strength and direction in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a dedicated member of Grace AME Zion Church for more than 60 years. Throughout the years, Jermat tirelessly served in the choir, food service ministry, and on various committees. She cherished long-lasting relationships with all the pastors and members of Grace until the Lord called her peacefully home on Oct 7, 2020.
Her love for Christ was shared with all her family and friends, whom she prayed for constantly. She poured love into her family through her gift of cooking, hosting Thanksgiving Dinner for 40 years - an event we all cherished and will miss. Her secret recipe was, “When you cook, cook with love”.
Jermat was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Elizabeth Nance, her father, Levi Mitchell Sr., her beloved sister, Ms. Johnnie Broussard; her brothers, Denny Mitchell Sr. and Alexander Nance; her stepbrothers, Tommy Robison, Ben Fisher, and Charles Harden; her son, Glenn Alan Mitchell, her granddaughter, Jacqueline Renee Parker, and her special childhood friends, Ophelia Morrell, Bernice Kelly, Maxine Driver, and Pearl Bishop.
Jermat leaves to cherish her memories four children: daughters, Joyce Patterson of South Bend, IN and Sharon Mitchell of Osceola, IN; and sons, Avance (Aletha) Highsmith Jr. of Granger, IN and Damon (Carmen) Mitchell of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Delores (James) Teamer of Gary, IN; brothers, Levi Mitchell Jr. of South Bend and Willis Davis of Gary, IN; 11 grandchildren: Bruce (Shannon) Mitchell Sr., Ameka Welch, Kea Brown, Turquoise Leonard, Terrence Harrison, Shaila (Todd Kirk) Vandagrift, Jalissa (Ryan) Zike, Arletrice (James) Black, Alicia (Jeff) Mensah, Charisse Mitchell, and Demetre Mitchell; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, other relatives, friends, and special childhood friend, Mrs. Joyce Davenport.
Jermat Mitchell has made a difference in many lives and she will always be loved and greatly missed!
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com