1/1
Jermat Mitchell
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jermat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jermat Mitchell

March 17, 1935 - Oct. 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Jermat Mitchell, 85, was born March 17, 1935 in Tiptonville, Tennessee to Marie Cox and Levi Mitchell Sr. both of whom preceded her in death. After a temporary stay in Gary, IN, she settled in South Bend, IN where she attended South Bend Central High School. Jermat Mitchell was employed at Phillips in Elkhart, Wells Electronics in South Bend, and retired in 2000 from Koontz-Wagner in South Bend.

Jermat found strength and direction in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a dedicated member of Grace AME Zion Church for more than 60 years. Throughout the years, Jermat tirelessly served in the choir, food service ministry, and on various committees. She cherished long-lasting relationships with all the pastors and members of Grace until the Lord called her peacefully home on Oct 7, 2020.

Her love for Christ was shared with all her family and friends, whom she prayed for constantly. She poured love into her family through her gift of cooking, hosting Thanksgiving Dinner for 40 years - an event we all cherished and will miss. Her secret recipe was, “When you cook, cook with love”.

Jermat was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Elizabeth Nance, her father, Levi Mitchell Sr., her beloved sister, Ms. Johnnie Broussard; her brothers, Denny Mitchell Sr. and Alexander Nance; her stepbrothers, Tommy Robison, Ben Fisher, and Charles Harden; her son, Glenn Alan Mitchell, her granddaughter, Jacqueline Renee Parker, and her special childhood friends, Ophelia Morrell, Bernice Kelly, Maxine Driver, and Pearl Bishop.

Jermat leaves to cherish her memories four children: daughters, Joyce Patterson of South Bend, IN and Sharon Mitchell of Osceola, IN; and sons, Avance (Aletha) Highsmith Jr. of Granger, IN and Damon (Carmen) Mitchell of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Delores (James) Teamer of Gary, IN; brothers, Levi Mitchell Jr. of South Bend and Willis Davis of Gary, IN; 11 grandchildren: Bruce (Shannon) Mitchell Sr., Ameka Welch, Kea Brown, Turquoise Leonard, Terrence Harrison, Shaila (Todd Kirk) Vandagrift, Jalissa (Ryan) Zike, Arletrice (James) Black, Alicia (Jeff) Mensah, Charisse Mitchell, and Demetre Mitchell; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, other relatives, friends, and special childhood friend, Mrs. Joyce Davenport.

Jermat Mitchell has made a difference in many lives and she will always be loved and greatly missed!

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alford's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved