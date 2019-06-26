Home

BUCHANAN, MI - Jerome A. Widmer, 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed on June 23, 2019.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Marie; children, Jerome J. Widmer, Jennifer A. Widmer, Jill (Pat) Walsh, Marie (Paul) Jones, and Mark (Laurel) Widmer, 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

Jerry was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, moved in 1969 with his family to Palos Heights, Illinois for a job, and later retired in the welcoming community of Buchanan, Michigan. Jerry graduated from Cathedral Latin High School and John Carroll University. He served in the Army Reserves as a Sergeant. Jerry was a devout Catholic and member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends, fishing, old-school country music, Irish music, and was a voracious reader.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am with a Memorial Mass immediately following at 11 am, at St. Anthony Church, 509 W. 4th Street, Buchanan, MI 49107. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Redbud Area Ministries (RAM) or Catholic Charities Diocese of Kalamazoo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan, MI. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 26, 2019
