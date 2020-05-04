Jerome E. Michaels
Nov. 16, 1926 - May 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jerome E. Michaels, age 93, of South Bend, IN passed away at 10:29 am, Friday at Tanglewood Trace, Mishawaka, IN. He was the son of Chester and Helen (Bajewicz) Michaels and was a lifetime resident of South Bend.
He was a graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was a two-war Veteran and proud of his service in the United States Merchant Marines in World War II, and the U.S. Naval Air Corps during the Korean War.
Jerry was a commercial real estate appraiser and owned his own firm for over 50 years. He was an MAI (Member of the Appraisal Institute) and loved his work so much that he continued working until a short time before his death. He loved to ride along and point to the various homes and commercial properties that he had appraised over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Irma (Joe) Waszak, and brothers, Emil (Thanet) Michaels and Ralph (Virginia) Michaels. On September 10, 1955 he married Mary Trulson, who survives; they were four months shy of celebrating 65 happy years of marriage together. They had four children and eight grandchildren: son, Mark (Bettina) with children Lucas and Christian; son, Christopher (Lisa) with children Carter, Ryan and Ella; son, Timothy; and daughter, Jennifer Beacom with children Spencer, Madeleine and Thomas.
There were many happy fishing trips to Canada, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan -- always in search of those big blue gills. Even though Jerry was an IU grad, he had a soft spot for Notre Dame and its teams. He cherished his friendship with Fr. Paul Doyle, a lifetime friend. Jerry frequently said that his wife and children were the greatest things that ever happened to him.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of The Sacred Heart on the University of Notre Dame campus today. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Memorial contributions in memory of Jerome Michaels may be made to the USO (United Service Organizations). Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered through www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 4, 2020.