|
|
Jerome J. “Jerry” Kromkowski
June 18, 1936 - Sept. 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jerome J. “Jerry” Kromkowski, 83, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Jerry was born on June 18, 1936 in South Bend to the late Stanley and Josephine (Wroblewski) Kromkowski, and was a lifelong resident. He had been the President of Michiana Machine Company, Inc., retiring in 2001. On June 14, 1958 in St. Hedwig Church, he married Claire Kaysen, who survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Catherine Shultz of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three sons, Joseph (Marty) Kromkowski of Mishawaka, Indiana, David J. (Carol) Kromkowski of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Christopher J. (Marianne) Kromkowski of Rochester, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Rachel (Ron) Bacewic, Jessica (Al) Blomeke, Jimmy (Dana) Kromkowski, Zachary Kromkowski, Samantha Claire Kromkowski, Casimir Kromkowski, Alex Kromkowski, Jurek Shultz and Nathaniel Kromkowski; five great-grandchildren, Emma Blomeke, Roxie Bacewic, Jacob Blomeke, Rhett Bacewic and Olivia Kromkowski; and one sister, Lorraine Vargo of South Bend, Indiana. Jerry was preceded in death by his grandson, Lawrence Jerome Kromkowski; his sister, Joan (Ron) Dahms; and his brother, Richard (Rose Marie) Kromkowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 in St. Hedwig Church, where a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Jerry was a member of St. Hedwig Parish, M.R. Falcons Nest 4, and the Knights of Columbus. Golfing was his life. Memorial Contributions may be directed to St. Hedwig Parish or St. Joseph County Humane Society. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019