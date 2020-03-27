|
Jerome Margraf
April 14, 1945 - March 24, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Jerome L. Margraf, 74, passed away March 24, 2020 at his home in Elkhart. He was born April 14, 1945 in Columbus, OH to Philbert & Mary (Morgan) Margraf.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Maureen Kocks, Robert Margraf, and Patricia Mordenti.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas (Jennifer) Margraf, John (Michelle) Margraf, and Joseph (Jennifer) Margraf; and four grandchildren, Madeleine, Mitchell, Matthew, and Samantha. Also surviving are two siblings, Mary Francis (Laverne) Kohlbrecher and Edward Margraf.
Jerry graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also earned an MBA from Indiana University-South Bend and a law degree from Valparaiso University. Jerry served in the United States Navy right out of college. When he came home, he began his career as an engineer at Wheelabrator-Frye in Mishawaka. He was a plant manager and later president at Bertrand Products in South Bend and a plant manager at Fort Wayne Metals in Fort Wayne. He finished the last 15 years of his working career as a lawyer.
In his spare time he enjoyed reading U.S. history, doing his model railroads, and was an avid sports fan.
Per his wishes cremation will take place and there will be no formal services.
Memorial contributions may be given to the or Center for Hospice Care.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020