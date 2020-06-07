Jerri Lynn Rose
Jerri Lynn Rose

June 12, 1945 - June 3, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jerri Lynn Rose, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Surviving are her husband, Steve Coleman; sons, Wesley Rose of Indianapolis, IN & William Rose of South Bend; granddaughter, Kayla Rose; two great-grandchildren, Dante Gray Jr. & Darrius Gray; and a sister, Tammy Perkins of South Bend.

As per Jerri's wishes there will be a private family service. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

To leave condolences, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
