Jerri Lynn Rose
June 12, 1945 - June 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jerri Lynn Rose, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Surviving are her husband, Steve Coleman; sons, Wesley Rose of Indianapolis, IN & William Rose of South Bend; granddaughter, Kayla Rose; two great-grandchildren, Dante Gray Jr. & Darrius Gray; and a sister, Tammy Perkins of South Bend.
As per Jerri's wishes there will be a private family service. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.