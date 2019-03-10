|
Jerrold L. “Jerry” Clowers
Feb. 9, 1958 - March 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jerrold L. “Jerry” Clowers, 61, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday in his home, after a fight with cancer.
He was born on February 9, 1958, in South Bend, to the late Lonnie and Joyce (Burkhart) Clowers and was a lifelong area resident.
On April 6 1985 he married Pam Wireman, who survives with their 5 children, Amanda Bridegroom, Timothy Bridegroom, Jamie Clowers, Daniel Clowers, and Eric Robards; and a grandson, Kaiden Bridegroom. Also surviving is his brother, Richard (Connie) Clowers and children, Charles and Kim Clowers.
Jerry loved to listen to westerns and spend time with his friends and family.
There will be no services; cremation will take place.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019