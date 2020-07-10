1/2
Jerrold Roth
Jerrold Roth

August 15, 1937 - July 3, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Jerrold (Jerry) H. Roth, 82, passed away peacefully at his home July 3, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. Jerry was born August 15, 1937 to the late Henry Roth and Ada (MacCarver) Roth in Eureka, IL, and lived his adult life in South Bend and La Porte, IN.

On November 5, 1960 in La Porte, IN, Jerry married Martha Darst who survives him along with their two daughters, Michelle Roth Arriaga and husband Tanis of Osceola, IN and Deborah Roth of South Bend, IN. Jerry was a devoted grandfather, full of love and humor. He passed on his values and supported the endeavors of each of his nine grandchildren: Justin, Jimmy, Yadira, Jennifer, Eduardo, Zuri, Tanis Jr., Aylin, and Alexis; and nine great-grandchildren: Lillie, Bryan, Abby, Alexander, Jacob, Sammy, Zoe, Ellie, and Emiliano. He is also survived by a loving niece, Jennifer Roth, a brother, Jon Roth of Rolling Prairie, IN, his sister-in-law, Cathe Boody, her husband Don, and their daughter Julia.

Jerry was raised in La Porte, IN. He graduated from La Porte High School in 1956 and later from Indiana University. He was a longtime member of the Elks and Christiana Creek Golf Club of Elkhart, IN where he enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his great group of friends. He had a love of boating and fishing which he shared with his children and grandchildren. Jerry was also a loyal fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and IU basketball. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the entire staff and volunteers at the Center for Hospice Care of South Bend and La Porte, IN for the invaluable support, guidance, and care they provided.

In lieu of a memorial service, we welcome and encourage you to share your memories or thoughts and view a gallery of photos by visiting the following link, jerryroth.weebly.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel in La Porte, Indiana.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
