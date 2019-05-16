Home

Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Good Shepard Lutheran Church
1021 Manchester Drive
South Bend, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Good Shepard Lutheran Church
1021 Manchester Drive
South Bend, IN
View Map
Jerrold W. (Jerry) Freese


1932 - 2019
Jerrold W. (Jerry) Freese Obituary
Jerrold (Jerry) W. Freese

August 27, 1932 - May 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jerrold (Jerry) W. Freese, 86, of South Bend, IN passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at The Center for Hospice, with his loving family by his side.

Jerry was born in Hammond, IN on August 27, 1932, to the late Walter F. and Evelyn C. (Brannock) Freese.

On April 16, 1955, in Walkerton, IN he married Rita L. Singleton. Rita survives along with their daughters, Annette M. Freese and Susan M. (Steve) Sack, and granddaughter, Emily C. Sack all of South Bend. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Donald G. Freese.

Jerry proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Post #365, North Liberty, IN.

Jerry retired from Amtrak in 1994, after 22 years of service, as a Manager-Telecommunications. He also had 21 years with the New York Central Railroad and Penn Central Railroad, prior to working at Amtrak.

After railroad retirement, Jerry's second career was with Enterprise Leasing for 21 years. Jerry and Rita have resided in the Michiana area since 1992.

Please, in lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions in Jerry's name to Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 1021 Manchester Drive, South Bend, IN 46628

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18, 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 1021 Manchester Drive, South Bend, IN. Funeral Service for Jerry will begin at 3:00 P.M. at the church, with Pastor Jeff Zell officiating.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Jerry's family.

Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2019
