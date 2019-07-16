Jerry A. Cox



NAPPANEE, IN - Jerry A. Cox, 57, of Nappanee, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Jerry was born on May 23, 1962 in South Bend, the son of Jim R. and Lucy Cox. On July 19, 1999, he married Cindy Van De Keere. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; two children, Courtney (Brent) Jones of Plymouth and Kyle Cox of Nappanee; and one grandson, Kolton Jones. He is also survived by a sister, Joey (Greg) Balsley of Plymouth and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeff Cox and sister in law, Patti Cox. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1987-1993. He was currently working for Indian Motorcycle of Elkhart. He was a member of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church as well as the Elkhart Indiana Motorcycle Club. He was also the Vice President of F.I.S.T. Riding Club. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the funeral home. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to F.I.S.T., 12403 W. 11th Rd., Plymouth, IN 46563; , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545; or , 8604 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46250. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 16, 2019