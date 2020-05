Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Ash



Oct. 21, 1938 - May 14, 2020



KEWANNA, IN - Services for Jerry Ash, 81, of Kewanna will be 10:30AM EDT Friday at Frain Mortuary, Winamac, with Visitation there Thurs. from 3-8PM EDT. Burial will take place at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Mishawaka on Friday at 2PM EDT.





