Jerry Dean Frantz
Sept. 13, 1948 - Sept. 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jerry, a proud Vietnam Veteran, passed away Sept. 2, 2019 at home surrounded by family & is survived by wife, Darlene; son, Ric (Gena); daughters, Rebecca & Amy; grandchildren, Taylor, Britney, Dalton, Alex, Laci, & Colton, his siblings & other extended family members. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and his final wishes were to donate his body for cancer research to Indiana University School of Medicine. There will be a Celebration of Jerry's life on his birthday, Sept. 13, 2019 from 1-3:30 pm at VFW Post 360, East Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019