Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
VFW Post 360
East Jefferson Blvd.
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Frantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Dean Frantz


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Dean Frantz Obituary
Jerry Dean Frantz

Sept. 13, 1948 - Sept. 2, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jerry, a proud Vietnam Veteran, passed away Sept. 2, 2019 at home surrounded by family & is survived by wife, Darlene; son, Ric (Gena); daughters, Rebecca & Amy; grandchildren, Taylor, Britney, Dalton, Alex, Laci, & Colton, his siblings & other extended family members. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and his final wishes were to donate his body for cancer research to Indiana University School of Medicine. There will be a Celebration of Jerry's life on his birthday, Sept. 13, 2019 from 1-3:30 pm at VFW Post 360, East Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.