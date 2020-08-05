Jerry Donaldson



Dec. 17, 1959 - July 26, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Elder Jerry Donaldson, 60, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born Dec. 17, 1959 in South Bend to the union of Izola (Gates) and Johnnie Donaldson, III.



Jerry graduated from Adams High School; he received two bachelor's degrees from Clark Atlanta College and he received associate's and bachelor's degrees in theology from New Horizons Outreach Ministry Bible College.



Jerry was a member of New Generation Christian Ministries. He was the executive director of Renew, Inc. On May 10, 2004 he married Theola Vanessa Heggler. He loved reading the Bible, golfing, and spending time with family. He was a member of Par Putters, Black Expo, NAACP, the Lake Reunion Committee, and Southhold Dance Theater where he performed several times in the Nutcracker.



Along with his wife, Jerry is also survived by a blended family of five children: Jawanza Donaldson, Jerrica Donaldson, Anthony (Cearia) Heggler, Tashema (Herman) Haynes, and Teena Birch; 10 grandchildren; four sisters, Helen (William) Harris, Ruth (David) Blake, Gail (Wayne) Woodfork, and Teresa Donaldson; five brothers, James “Skeet” Donaldson, Joe (Crystal) Donaldson, Ivan Donaldson, William (Lavern) Donaldson, and Kenneth (Sharon) Donaldson; and a special nephew, Brian (Jeannine) Blake of Napoli, Italy.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paul and Tyrone Donaldson; one sister, Sheila Donaldson; and a nephew, Jarvis Donaldson.



Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, August 6 at New Horizons Outreach Ministry, 56165 Mayflower Rd., South Bend; visitation is at 10 A.M.



Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store