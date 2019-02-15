Home

Cruz Family Funeral Home
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
574-674-8460
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Jerry Joe Cave

Feb. 4, 1942 - Feb. 13, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Jerry Joe Cave, age 77, of Mishawaka, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Jerry was born February 4, 1942 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Milford and Pauline (Wentland) Cave. The Mishawaka High School graduate proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves for many years.

Surviving are his children, Tony (Janette) Cave of Berrien Center, Michigan, Troy Cave of Mishawaka, Karie Ernsperger of Mishawaka, Jeremy (Gretchen) Cave of Osceola, and Mandy Cave of Mishawaka. Also surviving are his siblings, Rex, Roger (Sunny), Terry (Leona), and Bill Cave, Doris Bueche, Colleen Cave, Barbara Cave, and Freida Soto. Jerry is survived as well by his grandchildren, Kylene, Brianna, Antionette, Melissa, Regan, Billie, Ruthie, Kelsey, Emily, Macy, Lillian and his only grandson, Addison. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Kamrie, Austin, Alaina, and Mia. Preceding him in death were his sisters, Kathleen Cave and Maralee Mauk. The Cave family would also like to thank Jerry's special neighbor, Russ Vanator for the care and concern shown to their father throughout the years.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. At 5:00 pm, the Cave family would like to invite Jerry's friends and family to share a memory of him as they celebrate his life. Following his service, Jerry will be cremated, and interment will take place at a later date.

Jerry spent many years as a truck driver for Hart Trucking of Mishawaka and later Preston Trucking of South Bend. He was also well known in the community as the co-owner of Blue Jeans Lounge in Mishawaka from 1996-2011. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR, Notre Dame, the Bears, and the Cubs. In his younger years, he loved spending time with his friends riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and will be forever remembered for telling his stories over a cup of coffee at the OC Cafe.

In his memory, donations may be made to the Center for the Homeless. To leave an online condolence for his family, light a virtual candle in his memory, or watch his online video tribute, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019
