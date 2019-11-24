|
Jerry L. Hoover
1945 - 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Jerry L. Hoover, 74, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away suddenly, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.
He was born in 1945 to the late George W. and Marcea M. Hoover in South Bend, IN, and has lived in New Carlisle, IN since 1976.
Jerry graduated in 1963 from Riley High School in South Bend, IN, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. He then attended the former Tri-State University in Angola, IN, where he graduated in 1973.
He retired on July 1, 2008 from the Robert Bosch Corporation in South Bend, IN, where he worked as a Facilities Engineer for 32 years.
On August 18, 1973, he married Kathy Howe in Farmer City, IL.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kathy of New Carlisle, IN; his daughter, Kim (Justin) Land of New Carlisle, IN; his son, Randy (Renee) Hoover of Montgomery, IL; two grandchildren, Katie and Ben Land, both of New Carlisle, IN; and two brothers, Tom (Ruth) Hoover of Glendale, AZ and Rick (Karen) Hoover of St. Charles, IL. He will also be missed by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jerry was a member of the New Carlisle United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a diehard Notre Dame fan.
Private services with Military Honors and burial have taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: New Carlisle United Methodist Church, 300 Compton Street, P.O. Box 136, New Carlisle, IN 46552; Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233-1604; or Fisher House Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 2229, Rockville, MD 20847-9906.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN handled arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019