Jerry L. Lavine, Sr.
April 1, 1956 - Oct. 14, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Jerry L. Lavine, Sr., 63, of Bremen, passed away at 11:08 am, Monday, October 14, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Jerry was born on April 1, 1956, the son of Lyle and Josephine (Walter) Lavine. On July 3, 1975 in Bremen, he married Janice Sears. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jan; two children, Jerry (Reanee) Lavine, Jr. of Plymouth and Laura (Alexander) Andujar of Bremen; and ten grandchildren: Hannah, Gracie, Jailen, Gibson, Murphy, Allen, Aaron, O'Ceanna, Nevaeh, and Gabriel. He is also survived by his mother, Jo Lavine of Plymouth; and three siblings, Susan (John) Toumey of Syracuse, Janet Lavine of Plymouth, and Roger Lavine of Elkhart. Jerry was a proud resident of Bremen and loved serving his community. He was very active with his family and children's events. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all. Visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery. Jerry had a great passion for , so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to and Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019