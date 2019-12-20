|
|
Jerry L. Wilson
Oct. 1, 1939 - Dec. 18, 2019
DOWAGIAC - Jerry L. Wilson, 80, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00PM, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Dowagiac Elks Lodge, 300 Riverside Dr., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be made to . Those wishing to sign Jerry's Memory Book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Jerry was born October 1, 1939, to Ralph and Wilma (Hover) Wilson in Mishawaka, IN. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1957. Jerry then went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Tri State University in 1965. On October 16, 1965, he married the love of his life, Caroline Dutoi in Mishawaka. Jerry owned and operated his own business, Thermocast in Benton Harbor for many years. He had a love for the outdoors, he was an avid golfer, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his spare time, he could often be found rooting for the Chicago Bears and Notre Dame. Most of all he loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn Wilson; children, Scot (Nicole) Wilson and Dan (Becky) Wilson; grandchildren, Daniel Wilson, Peter Wilson, and Tyler Wessendorf; sister, June Cox and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bea Stillson and Juanita McManus.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019