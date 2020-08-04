1/1
Jerry Lyle Reid
1943 - 2020
Jerry Lyle Reid

Dec. 12, 1943 - July 31, 2020

THREE OAKS, MI - Jerry Lyle Reid, age 76, of Three Oaks, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was born December 12, 1943 in Duluth, Minnesota the only child of George and Phyllis Reid. He married Marlene Kaiser October 24, 1964 in Niles, Michigan. She survives.

Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Niles High School. He was an Army Reservist and retired from Gast Manufacturing. Jerry enjoyed everything associated with classic cars; he was a fanatic. He also loved to detail cars, especially when asked to get them ready for car shows.

Jerry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Marlene Reid of Three Oaks; one daughter, Alisa (Mike) Thompson of Niles; one granddaughter, Kianna (Steven) Reid of Three Oaks; three great-grandchildren, Ammari, Steven, Jr., and Arielle; half sister, Melody Griffis; and half brother, William Reid.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Mr. Reid will be laid to rest in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

The family prefers contributions be made in Jerry's memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Post Office Box 368, Woodland Hills, California 91365.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Pobocik Chapel
106 Ash Street East
Three Oaks, MI 49128
(269) 756-3831
