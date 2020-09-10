Jerry Probst
Feb. 19, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2020
NILES, MI - Jerry M. Probst, 77, of Niles, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, following an extended illness.
He was born on February 19, 1943 in Niles, Michigan to Harold C. and Fanny (Molica) Probst.
Jerry graduated from Niles High School, class of 1961. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on May 9, 1962 and served his country proudly until receiving his Honorable Discharge April 20, 1966. He was a long-time employee of National Standard, retiring with more than 20 years of service. Jerry was an outdoorsman who looked forward to hunting deer and turkey as well as quiet times fishing. Jerry also spent time riding his bicycle and taking long walks. He is a member of St. Mark Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus.
On November 25, 1977 Jerry wed Sharon E. Nimtz at a ceremony in Niles and the two of them combined their families.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold; his wife, Sharon Probst; and Sharon's son, Kenneth Cibulka.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Fanny Probst of Niles; his children, Clinton (Dona) Probst of Cassopolis, Debra (Paul) Rainwater of Niles, Angi (Corey) Newton of Cassopolis, and Jeff Cibulka of Bristol, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Cole, Aiyana, Ann, Jenny, Tammy, and Abby; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas (Sara) Probst of Niles; and a sister, Judy Stone of Niles, as well as nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his lifelong friend, Nancy Weinkauf of Niles.
A time of visitation will be held at Brown Funeral Home TODAY, Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with recitation of The Rosary at 7:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry Probst will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 N. 19th Street in Niles by the Rev. Peter Rocca, C.S.C of the parish, and assisted by Brother Dennis Meyers, C.S.C. Committal Rights will follow at Sumnerville Cemetery in Niles and Full Military Honors will be performed by the U.S. Air Force and the American Legion Post 51.
Contributions in memory of Jerry may be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Mark Catholic Church.
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.