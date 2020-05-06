Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry R. Gould



Feb. 4, 1942 - April 24, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - A private service will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Coalbush United Methodist Church, Mishawaka. Visit Palmer Funeral Homes website for the full obituary where a recording of the service will be posted at the bottom of the obituary.





