Jerry R. Gould
Feb. 4, 1942 - April 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - A private service will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Coalbush United Methodist Church, Mishawaka. Visit Palmer Funeral Homes website for the full obituary where a recording of the service will be posted at the bottom of the obituary.
Feb. 4, 1942 - April 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - A private service will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Coalbush United Methodist Church, Mishawaka. Visit Palmer Funeral Homes website for the full obituary where a recording of the service will be posted at the bottom of the obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 6, 2020.