Jerry R. Gould
1942 - 2020
Jerry R. Gould

Feb. 4, 1942 - April 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - A private service will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Coalbush United Methodist Church, Mishawaka. Visit Palmer Funeral Homes website for the full obituary where a recording of the service will be posted at the bottom of the obituary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
Coalbush United Methodist Church
