Jerry Rohleder
1941 - 2020
Jerry Rohleder

Dec. 23, 1941 - Nov. 28, 2020

WALKERTON, IN -

Jerry K. Rohleder, 78, of Walkerton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Saturday, November 28, 2020. The family gives special thanks to the staff at Heartland Hospice for the care they gave Jerry.

Jerry was born December 23, 1941 in Mishawaka to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Curran) Rohleder. He was a 1960 graduate of Penn High School. He attended Purdue University. Except for six years in California, he lived his entire life in the Michiana area.

Jerry was employed as an Electrician with IBEW Local #153, working at Al Hums, Al Zeiler, and Herman & Goetz. He owned and operated J.R. Gun Repair. Jerry had a long affiliation with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an Amateur Radio Operator.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Judith “Judi” Rohleder, whom he married on September 8, 1962 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. He is also survived by his four children, Angela (Jim) Troyer, Marci (Geoff) Turner, Shay (Matt) Baxter, and John (Erika) Rohleder. Jerry was blessed to have 12 dear grandchildren who loved their “Papa” greatly, as well as 19 beloved great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Wednesday, December 9, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Tuesday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.

Face coverings are required at church and the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church Adult Choir.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
