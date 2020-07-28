1/1
Jerry V. Gibson
1949 - 2020
Jerry V. Gibson

March 16, 1949 - July 24, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Jerry Von Gibson, 71 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest July 24, 2020 at his home after an illness. He was born March 16, 1949 in Pinetop, KY, the son of Tandy ‘Bud' and Alpha (Vance) Gibson and has lived in the Michiana area for over 43 years. His last employment was for over 20 years with Patriot Homes in the RV industry.

Jerry was married May 14, 1977 in Etna Green, IN, to Deborah K. Schuh. Deborah survives with two children, Jason Voughn (Wendy Collins) Gibson of Edwardsburg and Heather Marie Gibson of Edwardsburg. There are two grandchildren, Cheyenne Gibson (Sebastian Bokis) and Desiree (Robert McKay) Mervine; and two great-grandchildren, Genesis McKay and Elle Scott. Also surviving are his siblings, Virginia Sue Amburgey of Carpentersville, IL and David Gibson of Pinetop, KY, along with a host of step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family who preceded Jerry in passing are his parents and his siblings, infant Joseph, Regina ‘Sally' Faye, Bennett Ray, James Dairl, Burton ‘Art' Gene, and Lowell Douglas.

Jerry will have a Memorial Service in Edwardsburg Cemetery and in Kentucky at a later date. The family appreciates your prayers and your calling on them.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
