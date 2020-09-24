1/1
Jerry Weston
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Weston

May 3, 1944 - Sept. 21, 2020

GRANGER, IN -

Jerry Wayne Weston, 76, of Granger, IN, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was the evoted father of Michael (Maria) Weston & Kimberly (Timothy) Miller.

Visitation for Jerry is Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561. Funeral Service is Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Chapel Hill Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weston family. A complete obit can be seen at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved