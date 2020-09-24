Jerry Weston
May 3, 1944 - Sept. 21, 2020
GRANGER, IN -
Jerry Wayne Weston, 76, of Granger, IN, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was the evoted father of Michael (Maria) Weston & Kimberly (Timothy) Miller.
Visitation for Jerry is Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561. Funeral Service is Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Chapel Hill Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weston family. A complete obit can be seen at www.chapelhillmemorial.com
.