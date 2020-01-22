|
Jerry Winebrenner
Sept. 6, 1949 - Jan. 14, 2020
CROMWELL, IN - Dr. Jerry Winebrenner of Cromwell, IN passed away peacefully in the morning hours of January 14, 2020.
Jerry lived his life with limitless ambition and frequently only half-jokingly noted that he had plans “until he was 103.” A servant of everyone he met, Jerry was truly a lifelong student, a teacher of teachers, a brother, a healer, a friend, and father-figure to many. He will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be a private memorial for family at a later date. Share memories & condolences online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020