Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for Jess Spry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jess Clayton Spry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jess Clayton Spry Obituary
Jess Clayton Spry

March 4, 1958 - April 6, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Jess Clayton Spry, 61, died on Sat., April 6, 2019. Jess was born on March 4, 1958 in South Bend.

He was proud to have graduated in the bicentennial year of 1976, from Jimtown High School. On August 6, 1983 in Mishawaka he married Julie Brockway. He loved his family and friends immensely. He held various driving positions, but his favorites were as an E.M.T/Ambulance Driver, Motor Coach, and Penn Bus Driver. As an amateur radio operator, he served his community in Skywarn and emergency ham radio groups. He was also a director of the SDA scout clubs, where he mentored many children. In his free time, Jess enjoyed hobbies such as photography, genealogy, baking, and nature.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Jarrod Spry, Jacob Spry, and Jami Spry; grandchild, Jamison Swartz; and brother, Ronald Spry. He is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Spry; and his parents, Franklin and Billie Spry.

The Family will receive friends on Thurs., April 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now