Jess Clayton Spry



March 4, 1958 - April 6, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Jess Clayton Spry, 61, died on Sat., April 6, 2019. Jess was born on March 4, 1958 in South Bend.



He was proud to have graduated in the bicentennial year of 1976, from Jimtown High School. On August 6, 1983 in Mishawaka he married Julie Brockway. He loved his family and friends immensely. He held various driving positions, but his favorites were as an E.M.T/Ambulance Driver, Motor Coach, and Penn Bus Driver. As an amateur radio operator, he served his community in Skywarn and emergency ham radio groups. He was also a director of the SDA scout clubs, where he mentored many children. In his free time, Jess enjoyed hobbies such as photography, genealogy, baking, and nature.



He is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Jarrod Spry, Jacob Spry, and Jami Spry; grandchild, Jamison Swartz; and brother, Ronald Spry. He is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Spry; and his parents, Franklin and Billie Spry.



The Family will receive friends on Thurs., April 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.