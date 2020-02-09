|
|
Jesse Brownlee Jr.
May 25, 1955 - Feb. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Jesse Brownlee Jr., 64, of S. Camden St., South Bend, IN, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his residence.
Jesse was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas to Jesse and Lottie (Thomas) Brownlee Sr., who preceded him in death along with sister, Rita C. Brownlee and nephew, DeShawn Pfeifer Jr.
Jesse's survivors include four daughters, Yuncka Brownlee and LaTosha Brownlee of Indianapolis, IN, Tonya Brownlee of South Bend, IN, and Chynelle Brownlee of Atlanta, GA; three sons, Jesse (Erica) Brownlee III and Roscoe Finch of South Bend, IN, and Devon Brownlee of Atlanta, GA; mother, Lottie Brownlee; sisters, Linda Brownlee both of South Bend, IN, and Shafona Brownlee of Atlanta, GA; brother, Archie Brownlee of Marked Tree, AR, 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Viewing from 11:00 a.m. until Noon.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020