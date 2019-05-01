Home

Jul. 18, 1930 - Apr. 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND - South Bend - Jesse E. Burkhart Jr., 88, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 in West Bend Nursing home.

Jesse was born July 18, 1930 in Carlisle, IN to the late Jesse Earl Burkhart Sr and Florene (Currie) Burkhart. On March22, 1950, Jesse married the love of his life Rose Marie (Celmer) Burkhart. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2014. Jesse was also preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Doretta Burkhart.

Survivors of Jesse include his daughters, Valerie (Michael), Victoria, and Vanessa (Daniel), his son, Vincent; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jacob (Brittanie), Adam, Caleb, Wayne (Tra'sha), Amberli, Jessica, Danny and Willie; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Jesse Honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for Uniroyal for over 40 years. Jesse was the Founder and President of URBI, a member of the VFW Post #360, United Rubber Workers Union, and many Democratic Organizations. He was artistic, played softball and league bowling. Jesse was an avid Notre Dame Football, Woman's Basketball, Chicago White Sox and Bears fan.

Visitation will be Friday May 3rd, 2019 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 4:30pm in the Chapel. There will be a Private Family burial at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration of West Bend Nursing Home for the kindness and excellent care provided.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Diabetes Assoc. of St. Joseph County, the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services, or the

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2019
