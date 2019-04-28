Home

Jesse L. Grebe

Jesse L. Grebe Obituary
Jesse L. Grebe

Jan. 29, 1978 - April 25, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Jesse Lee Grebe, 41, beloved son, brother, and grandson passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Jesse was born on Jan. 29, 1978 in Mishawaka as the son of Harold Grebe and Susan Jaques.

Surviving are Jesse's parents, Harold and Susan; his brother, Casey Grebe; his sister, Kara Grebe; and grandmother, Enda Jaques. Jesse loved motorcycles, boating, and his dogs; the last dog was a rescue dog. Private graveside burial will take place on Monday in Fairview Cemetery. To leave a condolence, www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
