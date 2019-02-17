Jesse Samolczyk



March 28, 1925 - Feb. 12, 2019



WAKARUSA, IN - Jesse Anthony Samolczyk, 93, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Maples Healthcare at Waterford Crossing - Goshen. Jesse was born March 28, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Felix and Antoinette Samolczyk. On May 10, 1952 he married the love of his life, Jeannette (Gorski) Samolczyk in Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana; she survives. Jesse was preceded in death by his brother, Edmund Samolczyk, sister, Wanda Nowak, and daughter-in-law, Colleen Samolczyk. Left to cherish Jesse's memory are his wife of 66 years, Jeannette Samolczyk; children, Michael Samolczyk, Mark (Cindy) Samolczyk, Anne Samolczyk, Jean Samolczyk, and Susan (Ken) Wojtanek; grandchildren, David (Julia) Samolczyk, Grace (Nick) Caley, Kate Samolczyk, Alec Samolczyk, and Matthew Wojtanek; and great-grandchildren, Caroline Jane and Lillian Colleen. Jesse was proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force during World War II. He then went on to work for Studebaker Corporation and later the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1982 after 30 years of service. Jesse was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan; his favorite quote for them was "They'll always break your heart." He enjoyed woodworking, and was honored to craft grandfather clocks which he gave to each of his children as a wedding gift. He was an avid reader of the history of the Civil War and WWII era. He enjoyed boat rides with his family on Gravel Lake. Visitation for Jesse will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:30 am, at Sacred Heart Parish Center of Notre Dame with a Rosary at 10:30 am. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am. at the Parish Center Chapel, with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.