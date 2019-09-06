|
|
Jesse H. Pickrum
Oct. 6, 1942 - Sept. 3, 2019
NILES, MI - Jesse, 76, of Conyers, GA, was preceded in death by parents, Willie & Imo Pickrum. He is survived by wife, Julia Pickrum; daughters, Cara (Larry) Chapman & Rebecca (Chad) Smith; grandchildren, John Gresham, Ryan & Aidan Blair, & Emily Chapman; & sister, Betty Bennett. He enjoyed bowling, photography, baseball, & technology. Memorial Services Sat., Sept. 7, 2019, 2pm at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel, Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Condolences at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA 770-483-7216.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019