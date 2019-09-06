Home

Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Jesses H. Pickrum


1942 - 2019
Jesses H. Pickrum Obituary
Jesse H. Pickrum

Oct. 6, 1942 - Sept. 3, 2019

NILES, MI - Jesse, 76, of Conyers, GA, was preceded in death by parents, Willie & Imo Pickrum. He is survived by wife, Julia Pickrum; daughters, Cara (Larry) Chapman & Rebecca (Chad) Smith; grandchildren, John Gresham, Ryan & Aidan Blair, & Emily Chapman; & sister, Betty Bennett. He enjoyed bowling, photography, baseball, & technology. Memorial Services Sat., Sept. 7, 2019, 2pm at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel, Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Condolences at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA 770-483-7216.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
