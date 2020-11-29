Jessie O. “Rick” Rorie
April 13, 1949 - Nov. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Jessie O. “Rick” Rorie, 71, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Center for Hospice of St. Joseph County. Rick was born on April 13, 1949 in Truman, Arkansas to the late Hassel and Wilma (Jones) Rorie.
On March 28, 1969, Rick was united in marriage to the former JoAnn Petsovich in South Bend, IN. Rick began his employment as a carpenter before joining the Mishawaka Fire Department in 1970. He retired from his position as a firefighter in 1990, after 20 years of service. From 1985 until April 1, 2015, he was the owner and operator of his own construction business, Rorie Builders. He was also a longtime member of the Mishawaka Masonic Lodge #130. Rick was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Rick is survived by his wife of 51 years, JoAnn (Petsovich) Rorie of Mishawaka; his children, Jeff (Charity) Rorie of Mishawaka and Rita Haggenjos of Elkhart, IN; six grandchildren: Kari Haggenjos, Parris Pratt, Taryn Pratt, Kyle Haggenjos, Megan Rorie, and Jacob Rorie; one great-grandson, Brayden Rose; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
Per the family's wishes, no public services will be held. The family may gather at a later date to celebrate Rick's life. Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family c/o of Palmer Funeral Home or to Center for Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 (Tel: 1-574-277-4100).