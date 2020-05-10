Jewel MacDonald
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jewel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jewel MacDonald

Nov. 25, 1917 - May 2, 2020

FISHERS, IN - Jewel Alda MacDonald, 102, died peacefully at home on May 2, 2020, beside 2 granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren. Born November 25, 1917 in Odin, IL to Ira and Lorena Meredith, she was raised on the family farm, along with three brothers, Lynn, Val, and Elton. She married the love of her life, Bruce (Buck) Clayton MacDonald, in August of 1940; he preceded her in death in 1989. In addition to being a devoted mother to her three boys, John, Tim, and Hugh, she also ran a successful beauty salon out of her home. She had many interests and talents, including sewing, cooking, baking, traveling, and writing poetry.She was a loyal member of Odin First Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of South Bend. Jewel was so many things to so many people, but she once said her most important role was being a mother and grandmother. We will always cherish the kindness, beauty, and love she gave to us all. She is survived by her eldest son, John MacDonald (Diane), daughter-in-law, Sherry MacDonald, as well as eight grandchildren: Kelley MacDonald, Amy Zimmer (Joel), Tyler MacDonald (Alicia), Connor MacDonald, Travis MacDonald, Aili MacDonald, Cullen MacDonald, and Maura MacDonald, and five great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Buck and two of her sons, Tim and Hugh MacDonald. No services are being held at this time. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved