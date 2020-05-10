Jewel MacDonald
Nov. 25, 1917 - May 2, 2020
FISHERS, IN - Jewel Alda MacDonald, 102, died peacefully at home on May 2, 2020, beside 2 granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren. Born November 25, 1917 in Odin, IL to Ira and Lorena Meredith, she was raised on the family farm, along with three brothers, Lynn, Val, and Elton. She married the love of her life, Bruce (Buck) Clayton MacDonald, in August of 1940; he preceded her in death in 1989. In addition to being a devoted mother to her three boys, John, Tim, and Hugh, she also ran a successful beauty salon out of her home. She had many interests and talents, including sewing, cooking, baking, traveling, and writing poetry.She was a loyal member of Odin First Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of South Bend. Jewel was so many things to so many people, but she once said her most important role was being a mother and grandmother. We will always cherish the kindness, beauty, and love she gave to us all. She is survived by her eldest son, John MacDonald (Diane), daughter-in-law, Sherry MacDonald, as well as eight grandchildren: Kelley MacDonald, Amy Zimmer (Joel), Tyler MacDonald (Alicia), Connor MacDonald, Travis MacDonald, Aili MacDonald, Cullen MacDonald, and Maura MacDonald, and five great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Buck and two of her sons, Tim and Hugh MacDonald. No services are being held at this time. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.